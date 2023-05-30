Pinterest Inc. PINS on Tuesday said that Julia Brau Donnelly will become the image and idea-sharing platform’s new chief financial officer on June 20. She will replace Todd Morgenfeld, who will be leaving the company on July 1 to pursue new career paths, Pinterest said. Donnelly will join Pinterest from Wayfair, where she worked for more than seven years, Pinterest said. Shares of Pinterest slipped 0.3% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

