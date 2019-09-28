Julián Castro wants classified server at center of Trump’s Ukraine controversy turned over to Congress

The controversy over President Trump’s request for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son is “just the tip of the iceberg” for the president’s dealings with foreign heads of state, presidential candidate Julián Castro said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- TaxWatch: Americans save a record amount in 529 education plans — why that’s not necessarily a good thing - September 28, 2019
- Julián Castro wants classified server atcenter of Trump’s Ukraine controversy turned over to Congress - September 28, 2019
- A manufacturing downturn could still hurt the U.S. economy, but not trigger a recession as in the past - September 28, 2019