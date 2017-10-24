Juniper shares fall after soft fourth-quarter guidance, earnings miss

Juniper Networks Inc. shares plunged in the extended session Tuesday after the company issued softer-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance and missed on earnings. Juniper shares fell 6.6% to $24.44 after hours. The company reported third-quarter net income of $174.4 million, or 46 cents a share, compared to $172.4 million, or 45 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 55 cents a share. Revenue fell to $1.26 billion from $1.29 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated an adjusted 56 cents a share on revenue of $1.28 billion. For the fourth quarter, Juniper executives estimate adjusted earnings of 49 cents to 55 cents a share on revenue of $1.23 billion, plus or minus 30 million. Analysts model earnings of 62 cents a share on revenue of $1.35 billion. Juniper stock has fallen 7.4% this year, with the S&P 500 index rising 14.6%.

