Just Eat Takeaway.com climbs as shareholder says firm should merge with rivals

Just Eat Takeaway.com was one of the few Stoxx Europe 600 advancers, rising 1.8% in early Amsterdam trade, after shareholder Cat Rock called on the company to make a merger with other global players. The shareholder blamed poor investor communications for lagging investment returns, saying it and DoorDash are expected to make similar amounts of gross merchandise value this year yet DoorDash is worth four times as much. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

