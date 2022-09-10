Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Justice Department and Trump legal team put forward nominees for special-master appointment

Justice Department and Trump legal team put forward nominees for special-master appointment

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 56 mins ago

The Justice Department and legal representatives of former president Donald Trump have, as ordered on Monday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, put forward the names of candidates to be appointed special master to conduct a review of the documents and materials recovered on Aug. 8 by the FBI during a court-approved search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. The two parties did not appear to agree on any of the prospective names. The Trump team named Paul Huck Jr., a lawyer in private practice who is a former Jones Day partner and former general counsel to the governor of Florida, and Raymond J. Dearie, a retired federal judge in the Eastern District of New York. The Justice Department, which is appealing the Cannon order that a special master be appointed, put forward the names of Barbara S. Jones, a retired judge in the Southern District of New York with experience as a special master in two past cases, and Thomas P. Griffith, a retired Circuit Court judge in Washington, D.C., and Harvard lecturer.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.