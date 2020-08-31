Justice Department called off probe into Trump’s Russia ties: report

The Justice Department in 2017 secretly curtailed special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into potential Russian election interference and ties to the Trump campaign, keeping President Donald Trump’s personal and business dealings with Russia from being investigated, the New York Times reported Sunday. While some FBI officials believed Trump’s ties to Russia posed a potential security threat, then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein curtailed that part of the investigation without telling the FBI, the Times reported. Rosenstein concluded that the FBI lacked sufficient reason to investigate Trump’s Russia links, the Times said, and believed investigators had been too hasty in approving that line of inquiry. Then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe was reportedly never notified. “We had information that indicated a national security threat might exist, specifically a counterintelligence threat involving the president and Russia,” McCabe told the Times. “If a decision was made not to investigate those issues, I am surprised and disappointed.” The report comes a little more than a week after a bipartisan Senate report concluded Russia interfered with the 2016 election on Trump’s behalf, with that close associates of Trump had repeated contact with Russian intelligence officials.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

