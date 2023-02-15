The Justice Department is edging closer to a potential antitrust complaint against Apple Inc. AAPL , according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter. The years-long investigation into the iPhone maker’s monopoly power has escalated in recent months, with more litigators assigned to the case and new requests for documents and consultations with companies involved, according to the report. Apple was not immediately available for comment. In his State of the Union speech last week, President Joe Biden called for a crackdown on Big Tech.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

