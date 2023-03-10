Juul Labs Inc. and Chicago agreed to settle for $23.8 million, the Chicago Mayor’s Office said Friday. The settlement ends Chicago’s charge that Juul was targeting minors in its advertising of nicotine vape products, the mayor’s office said. Recently, Altria Group Inc. MO swapped out its minority stake in Juul for licenses to Juul’s intellectual property.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- SVB Financial bonds sink to 31 cents on the dollar as Silicon Valley Bank fails - March 10, 2023
- : Yellen says banking system ‘resilient’ as she meets regulators in response to Silicon Valley Bank closure - March 10, 2023
- Market Extra: What is a stock-trading halt and why do exchanges order them? - March 10, 2023