Juul Labs Inc. and Chicago agreed to settle for $23.8 million, the Chicago Mayor’s Office said Friday. The settlement ends Chicago’s charge that Juul was targeting minors in its advertising of nicotine vape products, the mayor’s office said. Recently, Altria Group Inc. MO swapped out its minority stake in Juul for licenses to Juul’s intellectual property.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story