Andrea Agnelli, the president of Italian soccer powerhouse Juventus resigned on Monday, along with the club’s entire board of directors. Agnelli is a scion of the famous family of Italian industrialists – his great-grandfather Giovanni Agnelli founded automobile manufacturer Fiat. The Associated Press reports that the resignations follow a preliminary investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into fraudulent accounting, of alleged hidden payments to players. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story