Andrea Agnelli, the president of Italian soccer powerhouse Juventus resigned on Monday, along with the club’s entire board of directors. Agnelli is a scion of the famous family of Italian industrialists – his great-grandfather Giovanni Agnelli founded automobile manufacturer Fiat. The Associated Press reports that the resignations follow a preliminary investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into fraudulent accounting, of alleged hidden payments to players. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- Project Syndicate: China’s strict zero-COVID policy isn’t worth the damage it does to its economy - November 29, 2022
- : HSBC sells Canada unit to RBC in megabank deal - November 29, 2022
- : China stocks including Alibaba, Nio rally as Chinese officials say they’ll boost vaccines for the elderly - November 29, 2022