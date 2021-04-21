Juventus shares slump 10% after Super League plans collapse

Shares of European football clubs were under pressure on Wednesday after hotly contested plans for an elite Super League fell apart. Facing backlash from supporters and warnings from the U.K. government, six English clubs abandoned the plan, leaving only Spanish and Italian clubs. Shares of Juventus Football Club [it:juve] slid 10% in Milan, while those for Manchester United dropped 6% in New York on Tuesday. Shares of Borussia Dortmund , which isn’t part of the league as yet, slipped 2%. In a statement the Super League said the project would be reshaped.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

