: Kaixin Auto stock plunges after a ‘surprise’ rocket ride higher

Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings Inc. plunged Tuesday, after skyrocketing 15-fold over the past four sessions, as the China-based auto-dealership company confirmed there was no news released to explain the recent volatility.
