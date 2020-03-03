KAR Auction Services suspends all employee air travel through March 31 over coronavirus

KAR Auction Service Inc. said Tuesday it has suspended all employee air travel through March 31 as a response to the outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19. The Carmel, Indiana-based used vehicle auction company said it has 15,000 employees across North America and is taking the measure proactively, and not because of any specific threat of exposure. “To be absolutely clear, we remain fully operational and open for business,” Chief Executive Jim Hallett said in a statement. “But we continue to monitor this evolving situation and will strictly adhere to any federal, state and local measures or mandates.” Shares fell 1.3% in early trade, but are up 11% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 10%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

