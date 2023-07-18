The stock of Singing Machine Co. Inc. MICS, a maker of Karaoke machines, soared 47% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company said it has launched a new party accessory product line that’s available at about 866 Walmart WMT stores across the U.S. The line features the latest party accessory from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Singing Machine, the Celebration Mic which is aimed at children’s parties. The product which has a suggest retail price of $9.97, feathers a variety of pre-recorded songs, multi-colored LED lights, and an integrated speaker to enhance the occasion. The stock is down 65% in the year through Monday’s close, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
