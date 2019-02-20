Karl Lagerfeld didn’t make his own bed, cook or drive — why more Americans are following in his footsteps

‘You always have to depend on people, because then you have to make an effort to have the money that they will do it for you,’ the fashion designer, who died Tuesday at 85, said recently.
