KB Home KBH on Thursday said its board of directors approved an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to 20 cents per share from 15 cents per share. Additionally, the board declared the next quarterly cash dividend, at the 20 cents per share rate, will be payable on Aug.17.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

