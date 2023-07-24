KBR’s stock KBR soared 3.8% in premarket trade Monday, after the engineering company said it’s won a $1.9 billion contract to plan, train and fly NASA human spaceflight programs. Under the terms of the deal. Houston-based KBR will provide mission planning and preparation, astronaut and Mission Control Center flight controller training, along with real-time flight execution and future exploration vehicle design. KBR will also help with software development for the International Space Station Program Avionics and Software Office. The contract has a base period of five years with two two-year options that could extend it for nine years. KBR’s stock has gained 20% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 18%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

