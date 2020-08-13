KE Holdings raises $2.12 billion after pricing IPO at $20 per ADS

KE Holdings Inc. , a Chinese real estate company, priced its initial public offering early Thursday at $20 per American Depositary Share, above its proposed price range of $17 to $19. The Beijing-based company sold 106 million ADS to raise $2.12 billion. The stock will start trading later Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “KEKE.” There were nine underwriters on the deal, led by Goldman Sachs. Proceeds will be used for research and development, to expand the company’s home transaction services, to diversify its service offering and for general corporate purposes. “We founded our company with the belief that we can transform the housing transactions and services industry in China by improving the quality and efficiency of service providers and enhancing customer experience,” says the prospectus. The company posted a net profit of $227.5 million in the first half of 2020 on revenue of $1.77 billion. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

