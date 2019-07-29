Keep playing ‘Fortnite,’ kid: U.S. teen wins $3 million at videogame tournament

Sixteen-year-old Kyle Giersdorf — screen name “Bugha” — took home $3 million on Sunday after winning the inaugural Fortnite World Cup in New York, the largest-ever prize for a singe player in a videogame tournament.
