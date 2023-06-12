The Lexus Texas? It may be a fitting name for this big, new, luxury fullsize SUV crossover. Here’s the lowdown on models, pricing, tech and when you can get one
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Movers & Shakers: Biogen stock climbs on drug approval recommendation, Oracle shares rise ahead of earnings, and other stocks on the move - June 12, 2023
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures flirt with fresh highs ahead of inflation data, Fed decision - June 12, 2023
- NerdWallet: First-time home buyers: Here’s how to take on the biggest challenges you face in this real estate market - June 12, 2023