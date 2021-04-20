Hyundai’s first truck, the Santa Cruz, poses a new answer to almost every problem trucks can solve, and will likely find buyers no current truck attracts.
- Europe Markets: Tobacco stocks get ashed after report that Biden administration could require nicotine cutbacks - April 20, 2021
- NerdWallet: Even if you’re vaccinated, here’s how COVID safety rules can still put a damper on your travel plans - April 20, 2021
- Kelley Blue Book: Check out this new small pickup, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz - April 20, 2021