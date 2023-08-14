Electric vehicle startup Fisker has delivered just a handful of its Ocean EVs, but it recently showed off three more models it plans to bring to market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Kelley Blue Book: Fisker has big plans for more EV models—here are 3 - August 14, 2023
- Next Avenue: ‘It tells you where America was and where America’s going’: The outcry over TCM was about more than old movies - August 14, 2023
- NerdWallet: Airbnb mega-hosts: How large management companies can affect your travel experience - August 14, 2023