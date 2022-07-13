Lucid who? This recent startup is currently the most formidable challenge to the reign of Tesla as the top dog in the luxury EV sedan fight.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures inch up ahead of CPI data that could show inflation at 40-year high - July 13, 2022
- Kelley Blue Book: Nine facts about the Lucid Air EV and why you should pay attention - July 13, 2022
- NerdWallet: Don’t make these travel-booking mistakes: 3 lessons I learned the hard way - July 13, 2022