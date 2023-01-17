Goodyear’s sustainable tire uses soybean oil to replace petroleum that keeps tires pliable in changing temperatures. The company says it could improve fuel economy
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NerdWallet: Many small business owners remain resilient and optimistic: Here’s what 2023 may hold for entrepreneurs - January 17, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: Soy, rice and reindeer liver: No, it’s not a trending appetizer, it’s a tire - January 17, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: Car inventory is growing, sales are down—dealers may soon need to offer discounts - January 17, 2023