The Department of Energy has proposed a formula change that could radically reduce the miles-per-gallon-equivalent figures for most EVs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Kelley Blue Book: More Americans are snapping up used electric cars - April 17, 2023
- NerdWallet: Make sure the tax breaks you’re taking now won’t hammer you in retirement - April 17, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: Gone in 60 seconds…or thereabouts: How car thieves are hacking headlights to make off with vehicles - April 17, 2023