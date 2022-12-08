The compact sedan doesn’t redefine its class or push any boundaries, but it can be cheap to buy and run while adding a bit of driveway appeal with its styling.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Here what bedrooms at Twitter headquarters look like, according to a report - December 8, 2022
- : ‘I don’t need the money anymore. If I like a project, I do it.’ Seniors find satisfaction in self-employment - December 8, 2022
- Kelley Blue Book: The sharp-looking 2023 Kia Forte is a solid choice for budget-minded buyers - December 8, 2022