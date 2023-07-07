The 2023 Mazda3 offers choices of body styles, engines, and an AWD option. Prudent buyers may want to consider this compact over most entry-level luxury models.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Kelley Blue Book: The stylish 2023 Mazda3: one of the most enjoyable cars in its class, and starts at just $22,550 - July 7, 2023
- NerdWallet: ‘Let the money transform your life’: How student athletes can use NIL income to invest in their future - July 7, 2023
- Next Avenue: No need for hang gliding: Embracing a simple life in retirement can offer rich rewards - July 7, 2023