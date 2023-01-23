A survey of more than 10,000 car shoppers and their dealers sheds some light on car buyer sentiment, and what the most satisfied buyers did to score a car.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures show caution as latest bounce stalls - January 23, 2023
- NerdWallet: More data hacks and credit agency blunders? 3 steps that can help to protect your privacy. - January 23, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: This is how the happiest car shoppers bought their vehicle - January 23, 2023