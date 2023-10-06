The 2024 Kia Telluride is a favorite in the 3-row midsize SUV class because it excels in all the areas considered important by the majority of buyers.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Imprisoned Iranian women’s activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize - October 6, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: Value, space, styling, safety: The 2024 Kia Telluride is tops in the 3-row midsize SUV class - October 6, 2023
- NerdWallet: The best and worst days to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday - October 6, 2023