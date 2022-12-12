Kellogg Co. said Monday its board has approved a share buyback program of up to $1.5 billion that will be effective from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025. The cereal company’s prior authorization, also of $1.5 billion, will expire on Dec. 31, 2022. Shares rose 1.1% premarket and have gained 12% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 16.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

