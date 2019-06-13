Kellyanne Conway should be fired due to violating partisanship restrictions, federal agency recommends

The Office of Special Counsel has recommended that President Donald Trump remove his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway over repeated violations of the Hatch Act, which bans federal employees from using their office for partisan political activity.
