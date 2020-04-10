Kemper joins the list of insurers giving refunds to auto insurance holders

Kemper Corp. said Friday it will provide a 15% credit toward April and May premiums to holders of personal auto insurance, as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The insurer said customers with auto insurance in force as of April 30 will receive a 15% credit of their April premium in May, and those with auto insurance in force as of May 31 will receive a 15% credit in June. The company said the credits will total $100 million, and are subject to approval by regulators. A number of insurers have announced refunds for auto insurers as stay-at-home practices has led to less driving and fewer accidents. Kemper’s stock has slipped 5.9% over the past three months, while the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has dropped 21.9% and the S&P 500 has lost 14.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

