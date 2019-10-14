Ken Fisher’s fund reportedly loses $600-million client after offensive comments

Ken Fisher’s eponymous wealth-management fund is $600 million poorer after the state of Michigan reportedly pulled its pension fund amid a furor over his sexually offensive comments.
