Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tests positive for steroid

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for betamathasone, a Class C drug, trainer Bob Baffert revealed early Sunday. The corticosteroid was never administered to the horse, Baffert said in a live video stream, and the finding will be challenged, according to a Sports Illustrated reporter’s account. Medina Spirit reportedly has not been stripped of victory in last Saturday’s marquee race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., pending confirmation of the finding and remains scheduled to run in the Preakness next Saturday in Baltimore. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated noted that the lone Derby winner disqualified over a positive drug test was Dancer’s Image in 1968. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story