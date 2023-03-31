Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he plans to sign into law Friday a medical cannabis bill passed by the state Senate and General Assembly, according to his Twitter account. “Today the General Assembly finally took action and passed a bill to legalize medical cannabis,” Gov. Beshear said late Thursday. “I am thankful this progress has been made and I will proudly sign this bill into law tomorrow.” Kentucky will be the 38th state in the U.S. to legalize medical cannabis, according to Marijuana Moment. Beshear said veterans suffering from PTSD benefit from medical cannabis and that the majority of Kentuckians support it. The AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF MSOS is down 17.5% in 2023, compared to a 14.8% year-to-date increase in the Nasdaq COMP. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

