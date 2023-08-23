Kenvue Inc. KVUE kicks off life as a fully independent public company Wednesday after completing its separation from Johnson & Johnson JNJ, the company said in a release. J&J accepted an aggregate of 191 million shares of its common stock in exchange for 1.53 billion shares of Kenvue’s common stock and now owns 9.5% of Kenvue’s outstanding shares. The exchange offer was more than four times subscribed. Kenvue, which houses brands including Listerine and Neutrogena, is expected to join the S&P 500 SPX before the start of trading Friday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

