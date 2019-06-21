Keurig Dr Pepper recalls bottled water with high arsenic levels

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. said late Friday it is recalling its Peñafiel bottled water, imported from Mexico, due to arsenic levels that exceed standards. “Water quality tests of Peñafiel samples conducted by an independent laboratory on behalf of Keurig Dr Pepper detected arsenic at levels that exceeded the FDA’s bottled water standards for mineral water of 10 (parts per billion),” the company said. All Peñafiel water is included in the voluntary withdrawal, the company said. Consumers can return it to retailers for a full refund, Keurig Dr Pepper said. Consumer Reports in April said the FDA had known for years the brand had high arsenic levels. Keurig Dr Pepper said no other products are impacted by the recall. Shares were flat in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 0.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

