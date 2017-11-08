Kevin Spacey to be cut from upcoming movie ‘All the Money in the World’

Kevin Spacey’s scenes in the upcoming film “All the Money in the World” will be cut out, and Christopher Plummer will take over his role in reshot scenes, Deadline reported late Wednesday. The unprecedented move comes after a mounting number of sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey, dating back decades. Last week, Spacey was fired from the Netflix Inc. series “House of Cards,” which will produce a final season without him. “All the Money in the World,” from Sony Corp.’s Sony Pictures, stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams and is directed by Ridley Scott, and has generated awards buzz. It is scheduled to open Dec. 22, and Deadline reported that is still the target date. Spacey reportedly spent eight to 10 days shooting his scenes, and reshoots with Plummer are expected to start immediately. Plummer will take over Spacey’s role as J. Paul Getty, the billionaire oil tycoon who refused to pay ransom after his grandson was kidnapped in 1973. Another film starring Spacey, “Gore,” a biopic on novelist Gore Vidal that just wrapped production, has been canceled by Netflix.

