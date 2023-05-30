Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said during a House Rules Committee hearing on Tuesday that he anticipated voting in favor of advancing a bipartisan debt-ceiling bill. That suggests that at least seven Republicans on the 13-member panel will back the measure, enough to move it forward to a full House vote on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story