A key U.K. mortgage rate topped 6%, days ahead of a Bank of England rate decision where the central bank is again expected to lift interest rates.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Key U.K. mortgage rate tops 6% as Bank of England set to hike again - June 19, 2023
- Market Extra: Alibaba, other tech stocks drop as Goldman downgrades China growth forecast - June 19, 2023
- In One Chart: This incredible chart shows the close relationship between the S&P 500 and Fed liquidity - June 19, 2023