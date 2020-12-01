A top official of Operation Warp Speed — the U.S. government’s massive effort to develop and distribute a coronavirus vaccine — confidently predicted Monday that everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by June.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘100% of Americans that want the vaccine will have had the vaccine’ by June, says Operation Warp Speed official - November 30, 2020
- Dr. Scott Atlas reportedly resigns from coronavirus task force - November 30, 2020
- : Remember, COVID-19 spread when 5 million people left Wuhan for Chinese New Year — yet 50 million Americans traveled for Thanksgiving - November 30, 2020