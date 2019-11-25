Key Words: A ‘unified Democratic administration’ could crush stocks, Goldman warns

Tim Moe, Goldman Sachs chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist, says investors could take a hit if Democrats end up controlling both the Executive and Legislative branches of government in 2020.
