After walking away from Kanye West last year, sneaker maker Adidas AG is still trying to figure out what to do with all its leftover Yeezy gear.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Adidas has piles of Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes and no idea what to do with them — ‘If you can’t sell and you can’t destroy, what’s your option?’ - March 8, 2023
- : Atlas Energy prices IPO below previous estimates at $18 a share - March 8, 2023
- Crypto: Airbit Club executives pleaded guilty to fraud in $100 million crypto ‘Ponzi’ scheme: DOJ - March 8, 2023