In an op-ed on Fox Business on Friday, Portnoy claims that the financial community that initially embraced him as a newbie bringing attention to the world of investing to a younger crowd suddenly became resentful of the success that he seemed to be enjoying using his unique brand of equity trading.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘All I hear is old-timers say that the retail bros are going to get crushed,’ Barstool’s David Portnoy says—but ‘I’m beating them like a drum’ - June 27, 2020
- Tesla’s Q2 sales, impacted by COVID, will be catalyst for the stock next week - June 27, 2020
- Facebook reverses policies as ad boycott sends stock down - June 27, 2020