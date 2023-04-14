Anheuser-Busch’s chief executive on Friday appeared to respond to the conservative-media backlash to Bud Light’s partnership with a trans influencer.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Bank lending rises for first time in three weeks - April 14, 2023
- Key Words: Anheuser-Busch CEO on the Bud Light backlash: ‘We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people’ - April 14, 2023
- : Japan’s Sega Sammy looks to buy ‘Angry Birds’ maker Rovio for $1 billion: report - April 14, 2023