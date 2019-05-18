Key Words: AOC stands with Buffett in complaint that crisis CEOs were rewarded, but should pay

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embraces comments from Warren Buffett, who earlier this month said the net worth of the CEOs should take the hit, not shareholders, if a bailout is necessary.
