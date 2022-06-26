Congress should consider impeaching conservative Supreme Court justices if they lied during their Senate confirmation hearings, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Crypto exchange FTX in talks to acquire stake in lender BlockFi - June 26, 2022
- Key Words: AOC: Supreme Court justices should be impeached if they lied under oath about their Roe intentions - June 26, 2022
- : ‘Women lacking financial resources will suffer’: Dissenting Supreme Court justices paint bleak picture for low-income women seeking abortions in post-Roe America - June 26, 2022