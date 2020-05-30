Key Words: Atlanta mayor’s plea, as protests of George Floyd’s death reach her city: ‘Go home’

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms implores the people of her city to get out of the streets, to quit rioting, to quit damaging property, to quit “disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country.”
