The chief economist of the Bank of England has warned that Brits need to accept they’re worse off, in blunt remarks on the impact of inflation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Consumer confidence falls to 9-month low on recession worries and softer jobs market - April 25, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold edges lower as the U.S. dollar strengthens - April 25, 2023
- Key Words: Bank of England chief economist says Brits need to accept they’re worse off - April 25, 2023