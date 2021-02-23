Key Words: Biden mourns 500,000 coronavirus deaths, urges Americans to ‘mask up, get vaccinated’

President Joe Biden led a moment of silence Monday evening and mourned the more-than-500,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus pandemic.
