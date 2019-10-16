Former Vice President Joe Biden played defense at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, pushing back as President Donald Trump faces an impeachment inquiry over his request to have Ukraine investigate Biden and his son Hunter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Biden plays defense at debate: ‘My son did nothing wrong’ - October 15, 2019
- Market Extra: WeWork bonds sink as bankers circulate rescue financing proposals - October 15, 2019
- Follow our live blog as 12 Democrats square off in Ohio presidential debate - October 15, 2019